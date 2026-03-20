LPL Financial's Brokerage & Advisory Assets Rise in February

LPL Financial LPLA witnessed an increase in total brokerage and advisory assets in February 2026. The metric was $2.43 trillion, rising almost 1% from the previous month and 33.3% year over year.



Of LPLA’s total assets, brokerage assets were $989.3 billion, while advisory assets totaled $1.44 trillion. Brokerage assets increased marginally from January 2026 and 19.5% year over year. Advisory assets grew 1.3% from the previous month and 44.9% from February 2025.



Total organic net new assets (NNAs) were $9.1 billion. NNAs were $4.2 billion and $23.8 billion in January 2026 and February 2025, respectively.



LPL Financial reported $55.9 billion of total client cash balance for February 2026, down 1.1% from the prior month but up 9% from February 2025. In February, $0.5 billion of sweep money market funds were converted into purchased money market funds. Before this impact, client cash balances decreased $0.2 billion from January 2026.



Of the total client cash balance, $37.8 billion was insured cash, $14.6 billion was deposit cash and the remaining was money-market sweep and client cash balance.

Our Take on LPL Financial

LPL Financial’s solid advisor productivity and recruiting efforts will likely continue to support advisory revenues. The company is expected to keep expanding inorganically, which will help diversify operations. However, uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets and elevated operating expenses are concerns.



Over the past six months, LPLA’s shares have lost 15.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 6.4%.





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Currently, LPL Financial carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of LPLA’s Peers

For January 2026, Charles Schwab’s SCHW total client assets were $12.22 trillion, up 18.9% from February 2025 and marginally on a sequential basis. This was driven by the volatile markets during the month.



SCHW’s core NNAs were $32.5 billion in February 2026, down 32.3% from the prior-year month but up 16.9% sequentially. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services totaled $6.26 trillion, up 20.5% from the year-ago period and 1.6% from the prior month.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s IBKR Electronic Brokerage segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a year-over-year rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (“DARTs”) in February 2026.



IBKR’s total client DARTs in February 2026 were 4,366,000, a 21% increase from February 2025 but down 1% from January 2026. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer account were 204 in February. The metric declined 9% on a year-over-year basis and 3% from January 2026.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.