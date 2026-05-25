LPL Financial's Brokerage & Advisory Assets Rise in April 2026

LPL Financial LPLA witnessed an increase in total brokerage and advisory assets in April 2026. Total client assets were $2.48 trillion, rising 6.1% from the previous month and 38.6% year over year.



Of the total assets, brokerage assets were $995 billion, while advisory assets totaled $1.48 trillion. Brokerage assets increased 5.2% from March 2026 and 22.9% year over year. Advisory assets grew 6.6% from the previous month and 51.5% from April 2025.



Total organic net new assets (NNAs) were $3.1 billion. NNAs were $8.1 billion and $6.1 billion in March 2026 and April 2025, respectively.



LPL Financial reported $55.5 billion of total client cash balance in April 2026, down 6.1% from the prior month but up 7.1% from April 2025. Of the total client cash balance, $37.6 billion was insured cash, $14.7 billion was deposit cash, and the remaining was money-market sweep and client cash balance.

Our Take on LPL Financial

LPL Financial’s solid advisor productivity and recruiting efforts will likely continue to support advisory revenues. The company is expected to keep expanding inorganically, which will help diversify operations. However, uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets and elevated operating expenses are concerns.



Over the past six months, LPLA shares have lost 19.2% against the industry’s growth of 3.1%.



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Currently, LPL Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of LPLA’s Peers

In April 2026, Charles Schwab’s SCHW total client assets were $12.61 trillion, up 27% from April 2025 and 7% on a sequential basis.



SCHW’s core NNAs were $7.2 billion in April 2026, up 167% year over year but down 91% sequentially.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s IBKR Electronic Brokerage segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a year-over-year rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (“DARTs”) in April 2026.



IBKR’s total client DARTs in April were 4,241,000, representing an 11% increase from April 2025 but down 2% from March 2026. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer accounts were 189 for April 2026. The metric declined 17% year over year and 5% from March 2026.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.