LPL Financial welcomes Strata Financial Group

LPL Financial (LPLA) announced that financial advisors Anthony Campagni, CFP, Ronald Jurczynski, CPA/PFS, Mitchell Romeo, CPWA, CPFA, Kyle Hancharick, CFP, and Dominic Elmo of Ohio-based Strata Financial Group have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. The advisors join LPL from Osaic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.