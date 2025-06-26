LPL Financial Welcomes Jason Wyatt and Launch of Wyatt Wealth Management in Texas

Financial advisor Jason Wyatt joins LPL Financial to launch Wyatt Wealth Management, serving $180 million in assets.

LPL Financial LLC has announced that financial advisor Jason Wyatt, AWMA®, has joined its broker-dealer and advisory platforms to establish Wyatt Wealth Management. Wyatt brings over 30 years of experience and has approximately $180 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets, previously working with Wells Fargo Advisors. Based in Bryan, Texas, he aims to provide personalized wealth management for clients, especially those nearing or in retirement. Wyatt chose LPL Financial for its non-proprietary product offerings and the flexibility to grow his practice independently. LPL's Managing Director, Scott Posner, expressed enthusiasm for Wyatt's transition to independence and emphasized LPL's support in helping financial advisors thrive.

Potential Positives

Jason Wyatt, a financial advisor with approximately $180 million in assets under management, has joined LPL Financial, enhancing the firm's advisor roster and expanding its market presence.

Wyatt Wealth Management's focus on personalized and holistic wealth management aligns with LPL's mission to empower clients, which strengthens LPL's reputation for client-centric service.

The transition of Wyatt and his team to LPL Financial reflects the firm's appeal to experienced advisors seeking independence and flexibility, positioning LPL as a desirable platform for financial professionals.

With the expansion of staff and office space, Wyatt Wealth Management is poised to improve client service, potentially leading to increased client satisfaction and retention for LPL Financial.

Potential Negatives

The announcement primarily highlights the addition of a single advisor and his practice, which may not project significant growth or momentum for LPL Financial as a whole, raising concerns about reliance on individual advisors for business expansion.

Wyatt's decision to leave Wells Fargo Advisors suggests potential dissatisfaction with his previous employer, which could imply issues in advisor retention or satisfaction within LPL Financial's competitive environment.

The focus on Wyatt’s need for "freedom" and "independence" could indicate that advisors feel constrained within traditional brokerage models, raising questions about the general working environment at LPL Financial.

FAQ

Who is Jason Wyatt and what is Wyatt Wealth Management?

Jason Wyatt is a financial advisor with over 30 years of experience, now leading Wyatt Wealth Management under LPL Financial.

What assets does Jason Wyatt manage?

Jason Wyatt manages approximately $180 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets.

Why did Jason Wyatt join LPL Financial?

Wyatt joined LPL Financial for more freedom, flexibility, and to grow his business without proprietary products.

What is the mission of Wyatt Wealth Management?

The mission is to empower clients with knowledge and tools for informed financial decisions aligned with their values.

How does LPL Financial support financial advisors?

LPL Financial offers a range of affiliation models, investment solutions, and technology resources, helping advisors run thriving practices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

GREG GATES (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $568,300 .

. MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160 shares for an estimated $55,668.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPLA forecast page.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that financial advisor Jason Wyatt, AWMA®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms to launch



Wyatt Wealth Management



. He reported serving approximately $180 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.





Based in Bryan, Texas, home to Texas A&M University, Wyatt was introduced to the financial services industry as a college student working in a Dallas restaurant. Two of his regular customers were financial advisors and encouraged him to interview for a job. Now, with more than 30 years of financial industry experience, Wyatt has earned a reputation as an advisor who takes an individualized approach to wealth management, offering his clients, who are mostly near or in retirement, personalized and holistic experiences with the goal of helping them navigate their financial journey with confidence.





“We pride ourselves on treating clients like family, creating a caring environment where they feel confident in the guidance they receive,” Wyatt said. “Whether our clients are planning for retirement, managing their investments or considering their legacy, we are here to help support them every step of the way. Our mission is to empower our clients with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions, helping to certify that their financial journey aligns with their values and aspirations.”





Looking for more freedom, flexibility and a new partner to help him grow his practice free of proprietary products, Wyatt and his team turned to LPL Financial following an extensive due diligence process.





“I see this move to LPL as an opportunity to regain my independence and to grow my business my way,” Wyatt said. “LPL does not offer proprietary investment products, which allows us to provide the appropriate products and services for our clients. And, because our clients are at the center of everything we do, we are even expanding our staff and office space to provide a next-level experience that allows us to better serve our clients.”





Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome Jason and his team to the LPL community and congratulate him on the move to independence. With more freedom and flexibility, financial advisors who choose LPL can work more effectively, run thriving practices and create value for their clients. We look forward to supporting Wyatt Wealth Management for years to come.”









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.



Wyatt Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.





Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated as reported to LPL











