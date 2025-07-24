LPL Financial Welcomes Jared Black and Richard Brokaw to Launch Wyoming Asset Advisors at Linsco by LPL

LPL Financial welcomes advisors Jared Black and Richard Brokaw to launch Wyoming Asset Advisors, managing approximately $400 million in assets.

LPL Financial LLC has welcomed financial advisors Jared Black and Richard Brokaw to its employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, where they will launch Wyoming Asset Advisors Powered by LPL. The duo, who previously worked at Wells Fargo Advisors, brings over 65 years of combined experience and manages around $400 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets. They aim to provide personalizedinvestment advice particularly for clients in retirement, emphasizing a philosophy of honesty and responsiveness. Seeking greater autonomy and resources, Black and Brokaw chose LPL for its support and flexibility, allowing them to enhance client service. LPL Managing Director, Scott Posner, expressed enthusiasm for supporting the new team as they integrate into the Linsco community.

Potential Positives

LPL Financial expands its employee advisor channel with the addition of experienced financial advisors Jared Black and Richard Brokaw, enhancing its market presence.

The new team, Wyoming Asset Advisors, brings approximately $400 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets, significantly boosting LPL's asset management capabilities.

Black and Brokaw's move reflects their desire for increased autonomy and flexibility, aligning with LPL’s commitment to support advisors, which may attract more talent looking for similar opportunities.

LPL Financial continues to demonstrate its growth and leadership in the wealth management sector, servicing approximately 29,000 financial advisors and holding around $1.8 trillion in assets under management.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the departure of two advisors from Wells Fargo Advisors, which may indicate a competitive disadvantage for LPL if such departures continue.

Jared Black and Richard Brokaw's move was catalyzed by a desire for "more autonomy and flexibility," suggesting potential dissatisfaction with their previous firm that could reflect broader industry issues.

FAQ

What is Wyoming Asset Advisors' focus?

Wyoming Asset Advisors focuses on providing comprehensiveinvestment advice primarily to clients in retirement.

Why did Jared Black and Richard Brokaw join LPL Financial?

They sought more autonomy and flexibility for their advisory services, which LPL Financial offered.

What is Linsco by LPL Financial?

Linsco is LPL Financial's employee advisor channel that provides independent advisors with resources and support for their practices.

How much in assets does Wyoming Asset Advisors manage?

The firm manages approximately $400 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets.

What makes LPL Financial appealing to advisors?

LPL Financial provides flexibility, integrated wealth management solutions, and a commitment to supporting advisors and their clients.

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

GREG GATES (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,142,251 .

. MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160 shares for an estimated $55,668.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 426 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Redburn Atlantic issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPLA forecast page.

$LPLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LPLA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LPLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $420.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $490.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $420.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $460.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $403.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Charles Bendit from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $460.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $400.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 05/09/2025

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that financial advisors Jared Black and Richard Brokaw have joined LPL’s employee advisor channel,



Linsco by LPL Financial



, to launch



Wyoming Asset Advisors Powered by LPL



. They reported serving approximately $400 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.





Located in Cheyenne, Wyo., the team has more than 65 years of experience and have worked together for over three decades. They are fourth and fifth generation Wyomingites. As a team, they use each other as a sounding board to discuss market conditions and expectations.





Together, they provide comprehensiveinvestment adviceto a wide range of clients, the majority of which are in retirement. They believe every client is unique and they have a financial philosophy of honesty, responsiveness and knowledge.





“I think our approach speaks for itself. Overall, it’s a matter of having the understanding and the knowledge to structure our clients’ portfolios for the most beneficial outcomes,” said Brokaw. “To ensure happy clients, it’s all about service and communication.”







Why Wyoming Asset Advisors made the move to Linsco by LPL







Looking to have more autonomy and flexibility, Black and Brokaw turned to LPL Financial for the next chapter of their business. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant and other resources that allow advisors to focus on their clients.





"At the end of the day, it was the ethos of LPL and their view of us as clients, along with their commitment to supporting me and my clients, that made the move to LPL make sense for us," said Black. "The biggest catalyst was their perspective on the relationship. I still own my relationship with the clients, but now I have increased capacity to serve them."





Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome Jared and Richard to the Linsco community. LPL is committed to providing flexibility and equipping advisors with sophisticated capabilities to continue to provide the best client experience. We look forward to supporting the team for years to come.”









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.







Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.











Media Contact:











Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com











Tracking #773054



