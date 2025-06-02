LPL Financial Supports Launch of Arv Private Wealth by Experienced Advisory Team in San Diego

LPL Financial supports Arv Private Wealth, a new independent practice managing $330 million in assets, launched by experienced advisors.

LPL Financial LLC has announced the launch of a new independent practice, Arv Private Wealth, by financial advisors Christian Reuter, James “Scott” Robinson, and Michael Capeder, who have transitioned from RBC to LPL’s supported independence model, LPL Strategic Wealth. With a combined experience of nearly 60 years and managing around $330 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement assets, the San Diego-based team aims to provide holistic financial services, signified by their firm's name meaning "legacy" in Danish. They appreciate LPL’s comprehensive support structure, encompassing technology and dedicated resources, allowing them to focus on client needs while delivering an enhanced experience. LPL Managing Director Scott Posner expressed excitement about the new partnership and the strategic support LPL will provide to help Arv Private Wealth thrive.

Potential Positives

LPL Financial has successfully attracted three experienced financial advisors to launch a new independent practice, Arv Private Wealth, highlighting its appeal as a partner for independent advisors.

The new team brings approximately $330 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets, enhancing LPL’s asset base and financial advisor network.

The affiliation reinforces LPL’s supported independence model, LPL Strategic Wealth, which offers comprehensive support and resources designed to help advisors thrive.

Potential Negatives

High-profile advisors leaving RBC for LPL may raise concerns about RBC's competitiveness and client retention in the financial advisory space.

Despite LPL’s claims of rapid growth, the turnover of established advisors to create independent practices could indicate underlying issues in advisor satisfaction or support.

The reliance on a relatively new advisor (Capeder, who started in 2018) may raise questions about the overall experience and depth of knowledge of the new team at Arv Private Wealth.

FAQ

What is Arv Private Wealth?

Arv Private Wealth is a new independent financial practice launched by advisors Christian Reuter, James Robinson, and Michael Capeder through LPL Financial.

Why did the team choose LPL Financial?

The team selected LPL for its supported independence model, which offers freedom and comprehensive business services to thrive in their practice.

What experience do the founders bring?

Christian Reuter and James Robinson bring over 60 years of combined financial industry experience, while Michael Capeder joined the industry in 2018.

How does Arv Private Wealth support its clients?

The firm aims to provide a holistic financial experience, focusing on guiding clients toward a secure financial future.

What resources does LPL Financial offer to advisors?

LPL provides innovative wealth management tools, simplified pricing, dedicated support, and operational assistance to help advisors serve their clients effectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that financial advisors Christian Reuter, James “Scott” Robinson and Michael Capeder have launched a new independent practice,



Arv Private Wealth



, through affiliation with LPL Financial’s supported independence model,



LPL Strategic Wealth



. They reported serving approximately $330 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from RBC.









Based in San Diego, Reuter and Robinson have been collaborating since 2012 and bring a combined six decades of financial industry experience to the practice. Capeder, who entered the financial industry in 2018, completes the team. Together, they aim to create an independent practice focused on helping clients work towards a more secure financial future. The firm’s name is a nod to the Danish word for “legacy” and “heritage,” serving as a guidepost for providing a holistic and integrated experience for their clients.





“Clients face a myriad of situations throughout their lives — both good and bad — and it’s our responsibility to be there for them,” Reuter said. “Not just as financial advisors, but as trusted confidants, friends and someone they can turn to for guidance. For us, it’s not just about managing their wealth; it’s about being there for our clients when they need us most.”







Why they made the move to LPL







The team chose to affiliate via LPL’s comprehensive supported independence solution, LPL Strategic Wealth Services (SW), which combines the freedom and flexibility of entrepreneurship with hands-on business services and support to help practices thrive, both operationally and strategically. In addition to having access to LPL’s innovative wealth management platform and sophisticated resources, SW advisors benefit from a truly integrated service that includes simplified pricing, technology and dedicated support to launch their practice. Then, after the transition is complete, SW teams receive ongoing operations support managed by their team of experienced professionals including a business strategist, marketing partner, CFO and administrative assistant. Advisors have one point of contact, a dedicated team and priority access to advocacy and project management for complex business issues, ultimately allowing them to stay focused on the enduring needs of their clients and the culture and evolution of their practice.





“From our first meeting, it was clear that everything LPL offers is designed with the advisor in mind,” Reuter said. “From



LPL’s Admin Solutions



which will allow our clients to schedule appointments quickly and easily, to



ClientWorks



, where they can access all their accounts with a single sign on, we will be able to create our ideal independent practice and deliver a next-level client experience.”





Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome the Arv Private Wealth team and congratulate them on going independent with LPL Strategic Wealth. At LPL, we believe in providing the strategic support and innovative resources advisors can use to deliver differentiated client experiences. We look forward to supporting this team for years to come.”









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.







Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.