LPL Financial Reports a Rise in October Brokerage & Advisory Assets

LPL Financial LPLA witnessed a rise in total brokerage and advisory assets in October 2025. The metric was $2.35 trillion, which increased 1.6% from the previous month and 40.5% year over year.

LPLA’s October Performance Breakdown

Of the company’s total assets, brokerage assets were $976.8 billion, whereas advisory assets amounted to $1.37 trillion. Brokerage assets increased 1% from September 2025 and 28.1% year over year. On the other hand, advisory assets rose 2% from the previous month and 50.9% from October 2024.



Total organic net new assets (NNAs) were $7.3 billion. It included $0.7 billion of assets from First Horizon Bank that were onboarded in October, and $0.5 billion of off-boarded assets as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large offices of supervisory jurisdiction. Prior to these impacts, organic NNAs were $7 billion.



LPL Financial reported $54.9 billion of total client cash balance in October 2025, down 1.6% from the prior month but up 13.7% from October 2024. Of the total balance, $36.4 billion was insured cash, $12.8 billion was deposit cash and the remaining was money-market sweep and client cash balance.

Our Take on LPL Financial

LPL Financial’s solid advisor productivity and recruiting efforts will likely continue to support advisory revenues. The company is expected to keep expanding inorganically, which will help diversify operations. However, uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets and substantial goodwill on its balance sheet are worrisome.



In the past year, LPLA shares have risen 4.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 20.4%.



Currently, LPL Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of LPLA’s Peers

For October 2025, Charles Schwab’s SCHW total client assets were $11.83 trillion, up 20.1% from October 2024 and 2% sequentially. This was driven by volatile markets during the month.



Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $5.91 trillion, growing 19% from the year-ago period and 1.8% from the previous month. SCHW’s core NNAs of $44.4 billion in October 2025 surged substantially from the prior-year month and declined 3.9% sequentially.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s IBKR Electronic Brokerage segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) in October 2025.



IBKR’s total client DARTs were 4,472,000, representing a 58.4% increase from October 2024 and a 15.7% rise from September 2025.

