LPL Financial Reports Rise in January Brokerage & Advisory Assets

LPL Financial LPLA witnessed a rise in total brokerage and advisory assets in January 2026. The metric was $2.41 trillion, rising 1.6% from the previous month and 32.9% year over year.

LPLA’s January Performance Breakdown

Of the company’s total assets, brokerage assets were $985.8 billion, whereas advisory assets amounted to $1.42 trillion. Brokerage assets increased marginally from December 2025 and 20.3% year over year. Advisory assets rose 2.2% from the previous month and 43.4% from January 2025.



Total organic net new assets (NNAs) were $4.2 billion. NNAs were $8.6 billion and $34 billion in December 2025 and January 2025, respectively.



LPL Financial reported $56.5 billion of total client cash balance for January 2026, down 7.4% from the prior month but up 8.2% from January 2025. Of the total balance, $38.2 billion was insured cash, $14.2 billion was deposit cash and the remaining was money-market sweep and client cash balance.

Our Take on LPL Financial

LPL Financial’s solid advisor productivity and recruiting efforts will likely continue to support advisory revenues. The company is expected to keep expanding inorganically, which will help diversify operations. However, uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets, elevated operating expenses and substantial goodwill on its balance sheet are worrisome.



Performance of LPLA’s Peers

For January 2026, Charles Schwab’s SCHW total client assets were $12.15 trillion, up 17.6% from January 2025 and 2.1% sequentially. This was driven by the volatile markets during the month.



Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $6.16 trillion in January, growing 18.6% from the year-ago period and 2.3% from the prior month. SCHW’s core NNA was $27.8 billion in January 2026, down 9.2% from the prior-year month and 64.9% sequentially.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s IBKR Electronic Brokerage segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) in January 2026.



IBKR’s total client DARTs in January were 4,411,000, representing a 27% increase from January 2025 and a 30.3% rise from December 2025. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer account were 211 in January. The metric declined 5.4% on a year-over-year basis but was up 27.1% from December 2025.

