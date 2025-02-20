LPL Financial Reports January 2025 Activity: $1.81 Trillion in Advisory and Brokerage Assets and $34.1 Billion in Net New Assets

LPL Financial reported a 4.1% increase in January 2025 advisory and brokerage assets, totaling $1.81 trillion.

LPL Financial LLC announced its monthly activity report for January 2025, revealing a total of $1.81 trillion in advisory and brokerage assets, a 4.1% increase from December 2024. The company reported net new assets of $34.1 billion for January, with $34 billion coming from organic growth, marking a strong annualized growth rate of 23.4%. The growth was bolstered by significant onboarding of assets from Prudential Advisors and Wintrust Investments, despite some offboarding linked to strategic separations. Client cash balances decreased to $52.2 billion, down 5.3% from the previous month, while net buying activity amounted to $14.5 billion. The report contextualizes these results within market performance and interest rates, demonstrating LPL Financial's robust positioning in the wealth management sector.

Total advisory and brokerage assets reached $1.81 trillion, showing a significant increase of $71.1 billion, or 4.1%, compared to December 2024.

Organic net new assets for January were $34.0 billion, translating to a strong 23.4% annualized growth rate, indicating robust business momentum.

The onboarding of $13.5 billion of assets from Prudential Advisors and $15.2 billion from Wintrust Investments, LLC represents effective strategic partnerships and growth opportunities.

The company reported a net buying activity of $14.5 billion in January, suggesting positive investor sentiment and strong demand for investment products.

Total client cash balances decreased by $2.9 billion, reflecting a negative trend in client liquidity.

Organic net new assets before onboarding from Prudential and Wintrust were significantly lower at $5.4 billion, translating to only a 3.9% annualized growth rate, indicating a potential slowdown in organic growth.

The planned separation from misaligned large OSJs included off-boarding $0.2 billion of assets, suggesting strategic challenges within the company's operational structure.

What are LPL Financial's total advisory and brokerage assets for January 2025?

Total advisory and brokerage assets for January 2025 are $1.81 trillion, an increase of $71.1 billion from December 2024.

How much were the net new assets for LPL Financial in January 2025?

In January 2025, LPL Financial reported total net new assets of $34.1 billion, including acquired net new assets.

What was the organic net new assets growth rate for January 2025?

The organic net new assets for January 2025 showed a 23.4% annualized growth rate, totaling $34.0 billion.

How did client cash balances change at LPL Financial in January 2025?

Client cash balances decreased by $2.9 billion to $52.2 billion compared to the end of December 2024.

What factors contributed to LPL Financial's growth in January 2025?

The growth was driven by assets from Prudential Advisors and Wintrust Investments, along with a strong organic growth rate.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 28,777 shares for an estimated $10,507,675 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Managing Director) sold 305 shares for an estimated $101,241

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 405 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LPL Financial





LLC (“LPL Financial”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (





Nasdaq: LPLA





) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for January 2025.





Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of January were $1.81 trillion, an increase of $71.1 billion, or 4.1%, compared to the end of December 2024.





Total net new assets for January were $34.1 billion, which included $0.1 billion of acquired net new assets resulting from Liquidity & Succession activity.





Total organic net new assets for January were $34.0 billion, translating to a 23.4% annualized growth rate. This included $13.5 billion of assets from Prudential Advisors (“Prudential”) and $15.2 billion of assets from Wintrust Investments, LLC and certain private client business at Great Lakes Advisors, LLC (collectively, “Wintrust”) that onboarded in January, and $0.2 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Prior to these impacts, organic net new assets were $5.4 billion, translating to a 3.9% annualized growth rate.





Total client cash balances at the end of January were $52.2 billion, a decrease of $2.9 billion compared to the end of December 2024. Net buying in January was $14.5 billion.



















(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)













January









December









Change









January









Change













2025









2024









M/M









2024









Y/Y

















Advisory and Brokerage Assets



































Advisory assets





992.4





957.0





3.7%





740.7





34.0%









Brokerage assets





819.4





783.7





4.6%





621.1





31.9%











Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets









1,811.8









1,740.7









4.1





%









1,361.8









33.0





%













































Organic Net New Assets



































Organic net new advisory assets





13.4





12.5





n/m





2.4





n/m









Organic net new brokerage assets





20.5





12.9





n/m





(0.4)





n/m











Total Organic Net New Assets









34.0









25.5









n/m









2.0









n/m













































Acquired Net New Assets



































Acquired net new advisory assets





0.1





0.0





n/m





0.0





n/m









Acquired net new brokerage assets





0.0





0.2





n/m





0.0





n/m











Total Acquired Net New Assets









0.1









0.3









n/m









0.0









n/m













































Total Net New Assets



































Net new advisory assets





13.5





12.6





n/m





2.4





n/m









Net new brokerage assets





20.6





13.2





n/m





(0.4)





n/m











Total Net New Assets









34.1









25.8









n/m









2.0









n/m







































Net brokerage to advisory conversions





2.1





2.0





n/m





1.0





n/m











































Client Cash Balances



































Insured cash account sweep





36.2





38.3





(5.5%)





33.7





7.4%









Deposit cash account sweep





10.0





10.7





(6.5%)





8.9





12.4%











Total Bank Sweep









46.3









49.0









(5.5





%)









42.6









8.7





%











Money market sweep





4.1





4.3





(4.7%)





2.4





70.8%











Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties













50.4









53.3









(5.4





%)









45.0









12.0





%











Client cash account



(1)







1.8





1.8





—%





1.9





(5.3%)











Total Client Cash Balances









52.2









55.1









(5.3%)









46.9









11.3%







































Net buy (sell) activity





14.5





13.5





n/m





12.0





n/m











































Market Drivers



































S&P 500 Index (end of period)





6,041





5,882





2.7%





4,846





24.7%









Russell 2000 Index (end of period)





2,288





2,230





2.6%





1,947





17.5%









Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps)





433





448





(3.3%)





533





(18.8%)





































For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s





most recent earnings announcement





, which is available in the





quarterly results





section of





investor.lpl.com





.









Contacts









Investor Relations









investor.relations@lplfinancial.com









Media Relations









media.relations@lplfinancial.com













About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit





www.lpl.com





.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.







Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “





Investor Relations





” or “





Press Releases





” section of our website.











Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.







(1) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company updated its definition of client cash account balances to exclude other client payables. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable.



