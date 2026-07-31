LPL Financial Q2 Earnings Beat on Revenue and Advisory Asset Growth

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s LPLA second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.84 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.39. The bottom line grew 29% year over year.

Results reflected continued scale benefits, highlighted by strong revenue growth and an increase in total client assets. Growth in gross profit also supported the quarterly performance. However, rising expenses partly offset these positives.

After considering non-recurring items, net income was $379.3 million or $4.74 per share, up from $273.2 million or $3.40 per share in the prior-year quarter.

LPLA’s Revenue Mix Benefits From Advisory Growth

Quarterly revenues came in at $5.05 billion, up from $3.75 billion in the year-ago quarter. The top line marginally surpassed the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion.

Advisory revenues soared 53% year over year to $2.63 billion, remaining the largest contributor to the top line. Total commissions increased 19% to $1.23 billion, supported by a 17% increase in sales-based commissions and a 20% gain in trailing commissions compared with the prior-year period.

Asset-based revenues totaled $835.1 million, up 19% year over year, as client cash revenues climbed 12% year over year to $443.5 million and other asset-based revenues advanced 28% year over year to $391.6 million. Service and fee revenues surged 38% year over year to $208.9 million, while transaction revenues improved 37% to $83.2 million.

LPL Financial Sees Gross Profit Expansion

LPL Financial’s gross profit rose 24% from a year ago to $1.62 billion, benefiting from higher advisory revenues and growth across attachment revenue streams.

LPLA’s production-based payout totaled $3.38 billion, reflecting growth in advisor activity and the economics tied to advisory and commission revenues. The payout rate was 87.44%, up slightly from 87.33% in the year-ago quarter.

LPLA’s Costs Rise as Core G&A Climbs

Total expenses increased 35% year over year to $4.67 billion, illustrating the cost of supporting the company’s expanded revenue and asset base. Advisory and commission expenses climbed 41% year over year to $3.51 billion.

Beyond production-related costs, several corporate expense categories moved higher. Additionally, G&A increased 22% year over year to $519.3 million, highlighting continued investment in capabilities and scale initiatives.

LPL Financial Delivers Solid Asset Flows

LPL Financial ended the quarter with $2.56 trillion of total client assets, up 34% from the prior-year period. Advisory assets rose 46% to $1.55 trillion and represented 60.4% of total client assets. Brokerage assets grew 18% from the prior-year quarter to $1.01 trillion.

Asset flows remained positive. Total organic net new assets were $23.1 billion, representing a 4% annualized growth rate. Within that, advisory organic net new assets totaled $30.2 billion, while brokerage organic net new assets were negative $7.1 billion.

Recruited assets were $24.9 billion, up 35% from the year-ago quarter. Recruited assets over the trailing 12 months totaled approximately $89 billion, indicating a larger pipeline over a longer horizon.

LPLA Updates 2026 Expense Outlook and Capital Plans

On the outlook front, LPLA lowered its 2026 Core G&A guidance to the range of $2.140-$2.165 billion, including expenses related to the Commonwealth Financial Network acquisition.

Capital actions also remained in focus. The company repurchased $309 million worth of shares during the second quarter and plans approximately $300 million of repurchases during the third quarter. On July 23, 2026, the board approved a $2.5-billion increase in the company’s share-repurchase authorization.

LPLA declared a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share, which will be paid on Aug. 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 14.

On M&A execution, LPLA’s Commonwealth conversion remains on track for the fourth quarter of 2026, with expected asset retention of approximately 90%. The estimated run-rate EBITDA contribution increased to $435 million from $410 million.

The company also completed its acquisition of Mariner Advisor Network, adding 367 advisors managing approximately $31 billion in client assets. In addition, LPLA continued to deploy capital through its Liquidity & Succession program, investing roughly $21 million across four transactions during the quarter.

Our View on LPL Financial

LPL Financial’s expanding advisory asset base, solid recruiting activity and positive organic asset flows supported strong revenue and earnings growth in the quarter. Continued progress on the Commonwealth conversion, the Mariner Advisor Network acquisition and capital deployment initiatives may further strengthen the company’s scale and growth prospects. However, rising expenses, including higher advisory and commission costs, partly offset the benefits of revenue growth.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Quote

Currently, LPL Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of LPLA’s Peers

Interactive Brokers Group’s IBKR second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 69 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents. The bottom line reflected a rise of 35.3% from the prior-year quarter.

IBKR’s results were primarily aided by an increase in revenues, growth in customer accounts and a rise in daily average revenue trades. However, higher expenses were the undermining factor.

Charles Schwab’s SCHW second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. The bottom line soared 42% year over year.

SCHW’s results benefited from the robust performance of the asset management business and record trading revenues. Higher net interest revenues and solid brokerage account numbers were other positives. However, an increase in expenses was the undermining factor.

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