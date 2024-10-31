LPL Financial price target raised to $311 from $273 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on LPL Financial (LPLA) to $311 from $273 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat by 12%, driven by both better gross profit and lower opex, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says management’s tone was optimistic, and it was a solid first showing for the new CEO Rich Steinmeier.
