LPL Financial: Nexus Wealth joins LPL’s broker-dealer, RIA, custodial platforms

LPL Financial (LPLA) LLC, announced today that the financial advisors at Nexus Wealth Partners have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported serving approximately $410 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets, and they join LPL from Osaic. Based in Westlake Village, Calif., the team is led by managing partners Scott D. Nelson, and Kamie Abraham, and includes four support staff members. For 18 years, Nelson has assisted business owners, corporate executives, retirees and wealthy multigenerational families make informed decisions while accumulating and preserving their wealth. He also manages the entertainment industry wing of Nexus Wealth Partners, where he serves several award-winning actors, writers, sound engineers and Hollywood executives. Abraham brings over 10 years of experience to the team and specializes in helping women in life transitions, families and retirees develop and implement personalized strategies as they work toward their financial goals with confidence.

