LPL Financial (LPLA) Records Improvement in January Assets

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets of $907 billion at the end of January 2021 increased marginally from the prior month and 18.3% year over year. Of the total assets, brokerage assets were $442.3 billion and advisory assets totaled $464.6 billion.



Total assets increased from the prior month despite not so impressive performance of the equity markets. Compared with December 2020, the S&P 500 Index declined 1.1% in January.



Total net new assets were $3.6 billion for the reported month. In December 2020, net new assets were $7.9 billion and in January 2020 it was $3.5 billion.



LPL Financial reported $48.8 billion of total client cash balance, down marginally from December 2020 but up 45.7% from January 2020. Of the total, $37.5 billion was insured cash and $8 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money-market balance.



Over the past six months, shares of LPL Financial have gained 65.7% compared with 53.9% growth recorded by the industry.











The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Performance of Other Brokerage Firms

Interactive Brokers Group IBKR released its Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for January 2021. The segment reported a substantial surge in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a year-over-year basis. Total client DARTs were 3,295,000, surging 223% from January 2020 and increasing 43% from December 2020.



Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW reported total trading volume of $20.0 trillion in January 2021. Average daily volumes were a record $1 trillion, up 29.5% year over year.



Charles Schwab SCHW released its activity report for January 2021. Total client assets were $6.76 trillion, up 1% from December 2020 and 67% from January 2020. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.31 trillion, up marginally from the prior month and 57% year over year.

