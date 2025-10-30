LPL Financial (LPLA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) reported revenue of $4.49 billion, up 44.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.20, compared to $4.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.34 billion, representing a surprise of +3.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets : $2,314.50 billion versus $2,268.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2,314.50 billion versus $2,268.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Brokerage Assets : $967.70 billion compared to the $964.95 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $967.70 billion compared to the $964.95 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Advisory Assets : $1,346.90 billion compared to the $1,303.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1,346.90 billion compared to the $1,303.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Number of advisors : 32,128 compared to the 31,123 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 32,128 compared to the 31,123 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Commission : $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.2%.

: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.2%. Revenue- Service and fee : $174.72 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $168.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.

: $174.72 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $168.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%. Revenue- Asset-based fees : $782.28 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $788.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.9%.

: $782.28 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $788.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.9%. Revenue- Advisory : $2.21 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.4% change.

: $2.21 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.4% change. Revenue- Transaction : $67.26 million versus $64.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.

: $67.26 million versus $64.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change. Revenue- Asset-based - Other asset-based : $354.09 million compared to the $363.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30% year over year.

: $354.09 million compared to the $363.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30% year over year. Revenue- Asset-based - Client cash : $428.19 million compared to the $423.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.

: $428.19 million compared to the $423.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year. Revenue- Commission- Trailing: $492.43 million versus $475.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.5% change.

Here is how LPL Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of LPL Financial have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

