LPL Financial (LPLA) Q2 EPS Jumps 16%

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share and GAAP revenue exceeded analyst expectations in Q2 2025, with adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) at $4.51 and revenue (GAAP) at $3.84 billion.

Total advisory and brokerage assets reached $1.92 trillion, up 28% year over year, but organic net new assets slowed to 5% annualized growth.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 29, 2025.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA), a leading independent broker-dealer, reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on July 31, 2025. The company delivered stronger-than-expected profitability, as non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $4.51 exceeded analyst estimates, and revenue reached $3.84 billion, also ahead of expectations. The quarter featured robust asset growth, but organic net new assets and advisor recruitment slowed compared to the prior period. Overall, the results reflect a stable and expanding business as LPL Financial continues to integrate acquisitions and grow its platform.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $4.51 $4.23 $3.88 16% EPS (GAAP) $3.40 $3.23 5% Revenue (GAAP) $3.84 billion $3.77 billion $2.93 billion 31% Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $1.30 billion $1.08 billion 21% Core G&A expense (Non-GAAP) $426 million $371 million 15%

Business overview and strategy

LPL Financial is the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States. Its main business is supporting financial advisors with investment solutions, custody, clearing services, compliance support, and technology tools. The company’s scale allows it to offer competitive pricing and service, which helps attract and retain advisors.

The company’s strategy is built on three pillars: scale and market leadership, a comprehensive suite of services, and flexibility in its advisor business model. By reinvesting in technology and support, LPL Financial aims to attract new advisors and keep existing ones. It offers multiple ways for advisors to affiliate and provides strong compliance and practice management support, which are important in a highly regulated industry.

Quarter highlights and key developments

During the quarter, LPL Financial posted strong financial results. Adjusted EPS rose 16% compared to the prior year, and revenue increased 31%. The revenue figure beat expectations, driven by higher advisory and commission income, reflecting the integration of recent acquisitions and growth from existing advisors. Gross profit (non-GAAP) increased 21% year over year, showing continued benefit from expansion and operating leverage.

Total advisory and brokerage assets reached $1.92 trillion, a 28% increase from the prior year. This growth was supported by equity market gains and the onboarding of newly acquired platforms. Advisory assets, which focus on advice-oriented accounts, rose 28% year over year to $1.06 trillion. Client cash balances were $51 billion, up $7 billion from a year ago, but fell $2 billion from the previous quarter, mainly due to seasonal factors.

Organic net new assets were $21 billion, reflecting a 5% annualized growth rate. This included a $4 billion outflow tied to a planned separation from large advisor organizations, known as offices of supervisory jurisdiction (OSJs). Excluding these, net new assets would have totaled $24 billion. This metric slowed sharply from the previous period’s $71 billion in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting both the OSJ event and a normalization in advisor recruiting activity.

The production-based payout rate, which is the share of revenue paid to advisors, was 87.3%. The company continues to see success in its flexible approach, allowing it to onboard both large financial institutions and individual advisors. On the regulatory and compliance front, there were no new major issues, but management continues to invest in compliance and technology to support its growing base of advisors and assets.

Capital allocation during the quarter included ongoing merger and acquisition activity, with $105 million deployed across nine deals under the liquidity and succession program. Leverage, or the ratio of debt to earnings, was managed at 1.23x due to higher corporate cash holdings. Fitch Ratings assigned the company a BBB credit rating, which could improve future borrowing costs.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable August 29, 2025.

Looking ahead: Guidance and investor focus areas

LPL Financial updated its full-year Core G&A (non-GAAP) expense outlook to a range of $1,730 million to $1,765 million for fiscal 2025. With the upcoming Commonwealth-related integration, the Core General & Administrative expense projection stands at $1,880 -- $1,920 million for the full year. Management signaled that its focus will remain on operational efficiencies and completing the integration of acquired businesses, especially Commonwealth and First Horizon. No formal revenue or earnings-per-share guidance was provided for the remainder of the year or the next quarter.

Looking forward, investors should watch trends in organic asset flows, advisor headcount, and the progress of large acquisition integrations. Margins remain under pressure due to higher advisory and commission expenses, professional services, and technology investments. The company’s ability to control costs while maintaining service and recruitment will be important for future growth.

Revenue and net income are presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

