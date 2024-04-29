LPL Financial (LPLA) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) will report quarterly earnings of $3.77 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 16%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.68 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific LPL Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Advisory' to come in at $1.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Commission' will reach $683.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service and fee' should come in at $125.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Transaction' will likely reach $56.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Brokerage Assets' at $628.54 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $554.3 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets' will reach $1,376.57 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,175.2 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Advisory Assets' reaching $748.03 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $620.9 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of advisors' to reach 22,925. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21,521 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net New Assets (NNA) - Net new advisory assets' stands at $17.02 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Net New Assets' will reach $23.65 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net New Assets (NNA) - Net New Brokerage Assets' of $6.63 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.9 billion.



