LPL Financial (LPLA) November Metrics Rise on Upbeat Markets

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets were $1.14 trillion at the end of November 2022, increasing 4.5% from the prior month but down 3% year over year. The rise in LPLA’s assets balance from the October level was mainly driven by upbeat market performance.



Of LPLA’s total assets, brokerage assets were $536.9 billion and advisory assets totaled $599 billion. Brokerage assets were up 3.8% from October 2022 but down 2.5% year over year. Likewise, advisory assets grew 5.2% from the prior month but declined 3.4% from November 2021.



LPL Financial’s total net new assets were $5.6 billion in the reported month. Net new assets were $4 billion and $6.9 billion in October 2022 and November 2021, respectively.



The company reported $62.5 billion of total client cash balance, down 4.1% from October 2022 but up 20.9% from November 2021. Of the total balance, $45.4 billion was insured cash and $11.5 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money-market balance.



LPL Financial’s recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will aid advisory revenues. Also, it is expanding through strategic buyouts on the back of a solid balance sheet position.



The stock has surged 35.6% over the past year against a 7.9% decline witnessed by the industry.





Competitive Landscape

A couple of other brokerage firms that have already come out with monthly data for November are Interactive Brokers Group IBKR and Charles Schwab SCHW.



Interactive Brokers’ Electronic Brokerage segment announced performance metrics for November 2022. The segment (dealing with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally) reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and a year-over-year basis.



IBKR’s total client DARTs were 1,952,000, down 1% from the October 2022 level and 30% year over year. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 214,000. The metric decreased 2% sequentially and 45% from the prior-year period.



Schwab released its monthly activity report for November 2022. Core net new assets were $33.1 billion in the reported month, down 21% sequentially and 27% year over year. The decline was likely due to a not-so-impressive market performance.



Total client assets for SCHW were $7.32 trillion, up 5% from October 2022 but down 8% from November 2021. Likewise, client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.78 trillion, rising 5% from the prior month but decreasing 3% year over year.

