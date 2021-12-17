LPL Financial (LPLA) November Brokerage & Advisory Assets Dip Q/Q

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets were $1.17 trillion at the end of November 2021. It declined almost 1% from the prior month but surged 34.1% year over year. Of the total assets, brokerage assets were $550.7 billion and advisory assets totaled $620.1 billion.



The decrease in LPLA’s assets balance was mainly due to the volatile equity markets.



LPL Financial’s total net new assets were $6.9 billion in the reported month. Net new assets were $7.2 billion and $7.4 billion in October 2021 and November 2020, respectively.



Also, LPL Financial reported $51.9 billion of total client cash balance, up 2% from October 2021 and 7.9% from November 2020. Of the total balance, $29.9 billion was insured cash and $8.5 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money-market balance.



LPL Financial’s recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will continue aiding advisory revenues. Also, it is expanding through strategic buyouts, given a solid balance sheet position. However, volatility in equity markets and rising costs are concerns.



Shares of LPL Financial have rallied 20% over the past six months, outperforming 6.7% growth recorded by the industry.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Performance of Other Brokerage Firms

Some of the other brokerage firms that come out with monthly data are Interactive Brokers Group IBKR, Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW and Charles Schwab SCHW.



Interactive Brokers’ Electronic Brokerage segment announced performance metrics for November 2021. The segment (that deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally) reported a surge in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) both on a year-over-year and a sequential basis.



IBKR’s total client DARTs were 2,793,000, which grew 22% from November 2020 and 21% from October 2021.



Tradeweb Markets reported total trading volume of $24.2 trillion in November 2021. Average daily volumes (ADV) were $1.18 trillion, up 22.6% year over year.



Lee Olesky, the CEO of Tradeweb Markets, stated, “November was Tradeweb’s second-busiest month ever, extending our run of more than 12 consecutive months reporting year-over-year ADV growth.”



Schwab’s total client assets were $7.92 trillion in November 2021, down 1% from October 2021 but up 23% from November 2020. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.92 trillion, down 1% from the prior month but up 23% year over year.



Additionally, Schwab’s core net new assets were $45.1 billion in the reported month. This reflected a rise of 23% from the previous month and 40% year over year.

