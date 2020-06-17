LPL Financial (LPLA) May Assets Rise on Solid Equity Markets

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets of $745.9 billion at the end of May 2020 grew 3.9% from the prior month and 10.1% year over year. Of the total assets, brokerage assets were $381 billion and advisory assets totaled $364.9 billion.



The rise resulted from improved equity markets, including a 4.5% rally in the S&P 500 Index from the prior month.



Total net new assets were $4.2 billion in May. This compared favorably with $3.4 billion in April 2020 and $2 billion in May 2019. Of the total net new assets, $3.1 billion was total net new advisory assets.



LPL Financial reported $46.2 billion of total client cash balance, down 1.7% from April 2020 but up 55% from May 2019. Of the total, $33.5 billion was insured cash and $8 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money market balance.



Shares of LPL Financial have jumped 109.9% over the past three months, outperforming 35.8% rally recorded by the industry.





The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Performance of Other Brokerage Firms



Interactive Brokers Group IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for May 2020. Total client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) were 1,720,000, surging 84% from May 2019 but declining 4% from April 2020.



Charles Schwab SCHW recorded net new assets of $97.5 billion for May 2020. This included inflows worth $79.9 billion related to the acquisition of USAA Investment Management Company. Core net assets were $17.6 billion, up 15% from the prior month and 2% year over year.



E*TRADE Financial ETFC reported a rise in DARTs for May. According to its monthly-market activity, the company’s DARTs came in at 982,000, up 6% from the previous month and more than 200% year over year. Notably, derivatives comprised 26% of DARTs in the reported month.



