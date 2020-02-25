LPL Financial (LPLA) January Brokerage & Advisory Assets Up

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets of $767 billion at the end of January 2020 grew 0.3% from the prior month and 16.1% year over year. Of the total brokerage and advisory assets, brokerage assets were $397.7 billion while advisory assets totaled$369.3 billion.



Total net new assets were an inflow of $3.4 billion in January.



LPL Financial reported $33.5 billion of total client cash sweep balance, down 0.6% from December 2019 but up4% from January 2019. Of the total, $24.4 billion was insured cash and $4.8 billion was deposit cash while the remaining $4.2 billion was money market balance.



Backed by decent equity markets performance, trading activities are expected to improve. This, in turn, will support revenues.



Shares of LPL Financial have rallied 13.5% over the past year, outperforming 7.5% growth for the industry.







Performance of Other Brokerage Firms



E*TRADE Financial ETFC has reported a rise in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) for January. According to its monthly-market activity, the company’s DARTs came in at 463,739, jumping 31% from the previous month and 68% year over year.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released its Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for January. Total client DARTs were 1,019,000, up 32% from December 2019 and 20% from January 2019.



Charles Schwab SCHW has released the monthly activity report for January 2020, which shows decent results compared with the prior month. Net new assets of $20.9 billion plunged 31% from the previous month. Nonetheless, it improved 38% year over year.



