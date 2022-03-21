LPL Financial (LPLA) February Metrics Down on Adverse Markets

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets were $1.14 trillion at the end of February 2022, having declined 1.1% from the prior month. Of the total assets, brokerage assets were $531.9 billion and advisory assets totaled $612.9 billion.



The decrease in LPLA’s assets balance was mainly due to the unfavorable equity market returns and decline in net new assets balance.



LPL Financial’s total net new assets were $5.2 billion in the reported month. Net new assets were $6.1 billion and $5.9 billion in January 2022 and February 2021, respectively.



LPL Financial reported $60.5 billion of total client cash balance, up 3.6% from January 2022 and 25.3% from February 2021. Of the total balance, $29.9 billion was insured cash and $10.5 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money-market balance.



LPL Financial’s recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will aid advisory revenues. Also, it is expanding through strategic buyouts on the back of a solid balance sheet position.



Shares of LPL Financial have rallied 13.1% so far this year against a 3.2% decline witnessed by the industry.





Competitive Landscape

A couple of other brokerage firms that have come out with monthly data are Interactive Brokers Group IBKR and Charles Schwab SCHW.



Interactive Brokers’ Electronic Brokerage segment announced performance metrics for February 2022. The segment (dealing with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally) reported a fall in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) both on a sequential and a year-over-year basis.



IBKR’s total client DARTs were 2,499,000, down 5% from the January 2022 level and 32% year over year. On an annualized basis, the company recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 319.



Schwab’s total client assets were $7.69 trillion in February 2022, down 2% from January 2022 but up 11% from February 2021. The decline from the prior month was mainly due to unfavorable equity market performance.



Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.88 trillion, down 1% from the prior month but up 14% year over year. Schwab’s core net new assets were $40.6 billion in the reported month. This reflected an increase of 21% from the previous month but a fall of 21% year over year.

