LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) Declares $0.30 Dividend

LPL Financial Holdings said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $224.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.07%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 2.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.54% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for LPL Financial Holdings is $275.14. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $329.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.54% from its latest reported closing price of $224.53.

The projected annual revenue for LPL Financial Holdings is $10,000MM, an increase of 19.59%. The projected annual EPS is $19.42, an increase of 144.66%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1155 funds or institutions reporting positions in LPL Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 6.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LPLA is 0.5558%, an increase of 0.3611%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.95% to 98,412K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,777,092 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,155,151 shares, representing a decrease of 23.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 3.90% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,936,809 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,788,954 shares, representing a decrease of 29.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,764,551 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,987,051 shares, representing an increase of 28.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 73.79% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,705,495 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699,829 shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,422,695 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,115,503 shares, representing a decrease of 28.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPLA by 86.46% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker/dealer*. The Company serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

