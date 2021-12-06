LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) insiders sold US$591k worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

A number of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LPL Financial Holdings

The insider, Edward Fandrey, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$269k worth of shares at a price of US$139 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$158). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 7.2% of Edward Fandrey's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in LPL Financial Holdings than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:LPLA Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of LPL Financial Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that LPL Financial Holdings insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$122m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The LPL Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no LPL Financial Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of LPL Financial Holdings insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for LPL Financial Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

