LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $211.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.06% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $3.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 141.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.27 billion, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter.

LPLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.32 per share and revenue of $8.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +61.25% and +11.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.66.

Also, we should mention that LPLA has a PEG ratio of 0.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

