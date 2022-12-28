LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LPL Financial Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $3.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 141.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.27 billion, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.32 per share and revenue of $8.62 billion, which would represent changes of +61.25% and +11.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.64.

Meanwhile, LPLA's PEG ratio is currently 0.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

