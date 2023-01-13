LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $230.29, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LPL Financial Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $3.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 142.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.27 billion, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.52% lower. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.92 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.79.

Investors should also note that LPLA has a PEG ratio of 0.27 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

