LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Moves 3.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA shares rallied 3.4% in the last trading session to close at $194.98. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 19.7% gain over the past four weeks.

LPL Financial witnessed a rise in share price for the second consecutive day. The performance of the finance sector has been decent in the first quarter of 2022. Investors are optimistic on the sector, given the expectations of the interest rate hikes this year. The Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates once last month and signaled more hikes this year. This has possibly led investors to be bullish on the stock, which drove LPL Financial higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.2 billion, up 28.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For LPL Financial Holdings Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LPLA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is a member of the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry. One other stock in the same industry, Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL, finished the last trading session 1% lower at $14.21. GHL has returned -12.5% over the past month.

For Greenhill & Co., Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -19.4% over the past month to $0.32. This represents a change of +255.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

