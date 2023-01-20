LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $224.30, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 5.45% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LPL Financial Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $3.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 142.94%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.28 billion, up 8.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.98% lower. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.59.

Meanwhile, LPLA's PEG ratio is currently 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LPLA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.