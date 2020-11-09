Dividends
LPLA

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LPLA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that LPLA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.15, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LPLA was $76.15, representing a -23.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.60 and a 137.89% increase over the 52 week low of $32.01.

LPLA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). LPLA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.01. Zacks Investment Research reports LPLA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.2%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LPLA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LPLA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LPLA as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 3.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LPLA at 3.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LPLA

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular