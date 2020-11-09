LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LPLA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that LPLA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.15, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LPLA was $76.15, representing a -23.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.60 and a 137.89% increase over the 52 week low of $32.01.

LPLA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). LPLA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.01. Zacks Investment Research reports LPLA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.2%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LPLA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LPLA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LPLA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 3.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LPLA at 3.77%.

