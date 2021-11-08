LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LPLA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that LPLA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $168.21, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LPLA was $168.21, representing a -4.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $176.96 and a 120.95% increase over the 52 week low of $76.13.

LPLA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). LPLA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.69. Zacks Investment Research reports LPLA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.59%, compared to an industry average of 19.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lpla Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LPLA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LPLA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 14.36% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of LPLA at 4.95%.

