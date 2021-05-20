LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LPLA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that LPLA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $146.37, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LPLA was $146.37, representing a -8.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $159.74 and a 120.14% increase over the 52 week low of $66.49.

LPLA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). LPLA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.53. Zacks Investment Research reports LPLA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.52%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LPLA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LPLA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LPLA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE)

iShares Trust (ESML)

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 25.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LPLA at 4.49%.

