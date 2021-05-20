LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LPLA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that LPLA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $146.37, the dividend yield is .68%.
The previous trading day's last sale of LPLA was $146.37, representing a -8.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $159.74 and a 120.14% increase over the 52 week low of $66.49.
LPLA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). LPLA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.53. Zacks Investment Research reports LPLA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.52%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LPLA Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to LPLA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LPLA as a top-10 holding:
- iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)
- Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)
- BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE)
- iShares Trust (ESML)
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 25.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LPLA at 4.49%.
