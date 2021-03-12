LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LPLA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that LPLA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LPLA was $142.38, representing a -0.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $143.27 and a 344.8% increase over the 52 week low of $32.01.

LPLA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). LPLA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.86. Zacks Investment Research reports LPLA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.83%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LPLA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LPLA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LPLA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM)

iShares Trust (ESML).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 46.34% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LPLA at 5.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.