LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LPLA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that LPLA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.21, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LPLA was $84.21, representing a -15.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.60 and a 163.07% increase over the 52 week low of $32.01.

LPLA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). LPLA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.29. Zacks Investment Research reports LPLA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.12%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LPLA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LPLA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LPLA as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 33.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LPLA at 4.25%.

