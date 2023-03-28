LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $199.65, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LPL Financial Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $4.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 134.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.41 billion, up 16.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.38 per share and revenue of $10.11 billion, which would represent changes of +68.23% and +17.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.35 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.94, which means LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that LPLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

