LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Reveals Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $300.71 million, or $3.74 per share. This compares with $270.74 million, or $3.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $420.74 million or $5.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.5% to $4.93 billion from $3.51 billion last year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $300.71 Mln. vs. $270.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.74 vs. $3.59 last year. -Revenue: $4.93 Bln vs. $3.51 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.