Markets
LPLA

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

July 30, 2026 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $379.261 million, or $4.74 per share. This compares with $273.249 million, or $3.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $467.682 million or $5.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.2% to $5.186 billion from $3.835 billion last year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $379.261 Mln. vs. $273.249 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.74 vs. $3.40 last year. -Revenue: $5.186 Bln vs. $3.835 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LPLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.