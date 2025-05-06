LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $LPLA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS ($LPLA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,338,920,897 and earnings of $4.76 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LPLA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 385 shares for an estimated $126,191.

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 368 institutional investors add shares of LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

