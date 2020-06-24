Lpl Financial Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LPLA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.22, changing hands as low as $75.79 per share. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPLA's low point in its 52 week range is $32.01 per share, with $99.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.91.

