LPL Financial Holdings (BIT:1LPLA) Price Target Increased by 12.45% to 424.75

The average one-year price target for LPL Financial Holdings (BIT:1LPLA) has been revised to €424.75 / share. This is an increase of 12.45% from the prior estimate of €377.72 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €354.29 to a high of €529.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.62% from the latest reported closing price of €282.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,202 funds or institutions reporting positions in LPL Financial Holdings. This is an decrease of 159 owner(s) or 11.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LPLA is 0.45%, an increase of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 97,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 3,949K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares , representing an increase of 15.69%.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,719K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,242K shares , representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LPLA by 80.77% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,625K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629K shares , representing an increase of 27.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LPLA by 47.41% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,550K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,669K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LPLA by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,378K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,097K shares , representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LPLA by 14.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.