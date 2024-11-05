News & Insights

LPL Financial: GWC Financial joins Linsco by LPL Financial

November 05, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

LPL Financial (LPLA) announced that financial advisor Michael Bernier, has joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, to launch GWC Financial Advisors. He reported serving approximately $165 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets and joins LPL from Canter Wealth. He will operate from the Linsco office in San Diego. With more than 20 years of experience in wealth management, Bernier helps clients work toward their goals using meticulous financial planning. His deep understanding of personal finance enables him to develop strategic approaches in the areas of tax strategy, investment management and retirement and estate planning.

