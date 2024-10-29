News & Insights

Stocks

LPL Financial: Goodwin Petrilli join broker-dealer, RIA, custodial platforms

October 29, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

LPL Financial (LPLA) announced that financial advisors Randy Petrilli, Matt Goodwin, Travis Whitaker and Jeff McWhorter of Goodwin Petrilli Financial have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. The advisors reported having approximately $205 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets. They join LPL from Cambridge Investment Research. Based in Fort Collins, Co., the firm was founded in 1992 by Harry Goodwin, Matt’s father, who retired last year after serving clients for more than three decades. The ensemble practice offers a comprehensive range of financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families and businesses throughout Northern Colorado.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LPLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LPLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.