LPL Financial: Goodwin Petrilli join broker-dealer, RIA, custodial platforms

LPL Financial (LPLA) announced that financial advisors Randy Petrilli, Matt Goodwin, Travis Whitaker and Jeff McWhorter of Goodwin Petrilli Financial have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. The advisors reported having approximately $205 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets. They join LPL from Cambridge Investment Research. Based in Fort Collins, Co., the firm was founded in 1992 by Harry Goodwin, Matt’s father, who retired last year after serving clients for more than three decades. The ensemble practice offers a comprehensive range of financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families and businesses throughout Northern Colorado.

