LPL Financial: Frontline Investment Advisors joins LPL’s broker-dealer

LPL Financial (LPLA) announced that financial advisors Amanda Miller, Devin Richard and Jonathan Vila, CRPC(R), of Frontline Investment Advisors have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, aligned with existing firm GradePoint Financial. They reported having served approximately $550 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets and join LPL from VALIC Financial Advisors, the broker-dealer for AIG Retirement Services. Based in Tampa, Fla., Miller, Richard and Vila collectively have approximately 50 years of extensive experience providing comprehensiveinvestment adviceto school employees, sheriff’s office personnel and those in the medical field, all frontline workers who serve their community.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LPLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.