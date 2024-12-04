News & Insights

LPL Financial: Frontline Investment Advisors joins LPL’s broker-dealer

December 04, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

LPL Financial (LPLA) announced that financial advisors Amanda Miller, Devin Richard and Jonathan Vila, CRPC(R), of Frontline Investment Advisors have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, aligned with existing firm GradePoint Financial. They reported having served approximately $550 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets and join LPL from VALIC Financial Advisors, the broker-dealer for AIG Retirement Services. Based in Tampa, Fla., Miller, Richard and Vila collectively have approximately 50 years of extensive experience providing comprehensiveinvestment adviceto school employees, sheriff’s office personnel and those in the medical field, all frontline workers who serve their community.

