LPL Financial February Assets Decline on Lower Equity Markets

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets of $736.6 billion at the end of February 2020 declined 4% from the prior month but increased 9% year over year. Of the total brokerage and advisory assets, brokerage assets were $380.9 billion, while advisory assets totaled $355.7 billion.



The sequential decline resulted from lower equity markets, including an 8.4% decline in the S&P 500 Index.



Total net new assets were an inflow of $4.8 billion in February.



LPL Financial reported $34.2 billion of total client cash sweep balance, up 2.1% from January 2020 and 11% from February 2019. Of the total, $24.8 billion was insured cash and $5.2 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money market balance.



Shares of LPL Financial have lost 17.7% over the past year compared with a 19.3% decline recorded by the industry.











The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Performance of Other Brokerage Firms



Interactive Brokers IBKR released its Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for February 2020. The segment reported an increase in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs). Total client DARTs were 1,346,000, rising 32% from January 2020 and 63% from February 2019.



Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $69.3 billion as of Feb 29, 2020, down 5.5% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $4.4 billion and distributions of $194 million were partially offset by net inflows of $593 million.



Franklin Resources BEN reported a fall in preliminary month-end AUM balance. The company’s AUM balance as of Feb 29, 2020, declined 4.6% sequentially to $656.5 billion. The decrease was largely due to sharp market declines.



