LPL Financial Dips Despite Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y

LPL Financial’s LPLA fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.23 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.82. The bottom line grew 23% year over year.



Results primarily benefited from robust improvement in revenues. The company recorded strong growth in brokerage and advisory assets, which was another tailwind. However, an increase in expenses hurt results to some extent. Probably due to this, LPLA shares lost 2.2% in the after-market trading following the results.



After considering non-recurring items, net income was $300.7 million or $3.74 per share, up from net income of $270.7 million or $3.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.



For 2025, adjusted earnings of $20.09 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.67. The bottom line grew 22% year over year. After considering non-recurring items, net income was $863 million or $10.92 per share, down from $1.06 billion or $14.03 per share in the previous year.

LPLA’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total quarterly revenues were $4.93 billion, jumping 40% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.81 billion.



For 2025, total revenues were $16.99 billion, jumping 37% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.80 billion.



Total quarterly expenses jumped 43% year over year to $4.53 billion. The rise was due to an increase in all cost components.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, LPL Financial’s total brokerage and advisory assets were $2,370.5 billion, up 36% year over year. In the reported quarter, total net new assets were $24.5 billion.



Total client cash balances rose 11% year over year to $61 billion.

LPLA’s Balance Sheet Position Strong

As of Dec. 31, 2025, total assets were $18.49 billion, up 3% on a sequential basis. As of the same date, cash and cash equivalents (including cash segregated under federal or other regulations) totaled $2.83 billion, up from $2.59 billion in the third quarter.



Total stockholders’ equity was $5.34 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, up 6% sequentially.

Our View on LPL Financial

LPL Financial’s recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will likely continue aiding advisory revenues. Strategic acquisitions and a strong balance sheet will support financials. However, rising expenses and uncertainty regarding capital markets are likely to adversely impact commission revenues.

Performances of LPLA’s Peers

Interactive Brokers’ IBKR fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 65 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. The bottom line reflected a rise of 27.5% from the prior-year quarter.



IBKR’s results were primarily aided by an increase in revenues and a decline in expenses. Growth in customer accounts and a rise in daily average revenue trades acted as other tailwinds.



Charles Schwab’s SCHW fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37. The bottom line rallied 38% year over year.



SCHW’s results benefited from the robust performance of the asset management business and an increase in trading revenues. Higher net interest revenues and solid brokerage account numbers were other positives. However, an increase in expenses was the undermining factor for Schwab.

