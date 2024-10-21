LPL Financial confirms Rich Steinmeier as CEO

LPL Financial (LPLA) announced that the board of directors has confirmed Rich Steinmeier as CEO. Steinmeier, who had been interim CEO since October 1, was also elected a member of the board.
