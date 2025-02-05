LPL Financial CEO Rich Steinmeier to Present at Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference on February 12

LPL Financial's CEO will present at the Bank of America conference on February 12, accessible via webcast.

LPL Financial LLC announced that CEO Rich Steinmeier will present at the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference on February 12, 2025, at 11:20 a.m. ET. The presentation will be available via a live audio webcast on the company's investor relations website, with a replay accessible afterward. LPL Financial is a leading wealth management firm in the U.S., supporting nearly 29,000 financial advisors and servicing around 1,200 financial institutions, managing approximately $1.7 trillion in assets for about 6 million Americans. The firm offers various advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, and technological resources to help advisors succeed in their practices. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

Rich Steinmeier, the CEO of LPL Financial, will represent the company at a prominent financial services conference, enhancing the firm’s visibility and credibility in the industry.

The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast, indicating LPL Financial's commitment to transparency and engagement with investors and stakeholders.

LPL Financial's growing presence is highlighted by its support for nearly 29,000 financial advisors and significant custody of approximately $1.7 trillion in assets, showcasing the firm's strong market position.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Rich Steinmeier present at the Bank of America Securities Conference?

Rich Steinmeier will present on February 12 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

How can I access the live webcast of the presentation?

The live audio webcast can be accessed at investor.lpl.com.

Is there a replay available after the presentation?

Yes, a replay of the presentation will be available on the investor.lpl.com website.

What services does LPL Financial provide?

LPL Financial offers advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools, and practice management services.

What is the scale of LPL Financial's operations?

LPL Financial supports nearly 29,000 advisors and services approximately $1.7 trillion in assets for around 6 million Americans.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Managing Director) sold 305 shares for an estimated $101,241

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 325 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 360 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial



LPL Financial LLC today announced that Rich Steinmeier, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference on February 12.





The presentation takes place at 11:20 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at



investor.lpl.com



investor.lpl.com









investor.relations@lplfinancial.com









media.relations@lplfinancial.com













LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”) or its affiliate LPL Enterprise, LLC (“LPL Enterprise”), both registered investment advisors and broker-dealers.



Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial serves as the clearing and carrying firm for accounts LPL Enterprise introduces to it.





LPL Financial and LPL Enterprise provide financial services only from the United States.





Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.



