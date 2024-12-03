News & Insights

LPL Financial: Argosy Financial joins broker-dealer, RIA, custodial platforms

December 03, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

LPL Financial (LPLA) announced that financial advisor James Norris of Argosy Financial has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported serving approximately $250 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets and joins LPL from Centaurus Financial. Based in Glendale, Ariz., Norris has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, specializing in investment management, client portfolio construction and retirement planning. He prides himself on developing personalized investment strategies for each client’s distinct needs, rather than using a templated approach.

