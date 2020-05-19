LPL Financial April Assets Improve on Solid Equity Markets

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s LPLA total brokerage and advisory assets of $718 billion at the end of April 2020 grew 7.2% from the prior month and 2.7% year over year. Of the total brokerage and advisory assets, brokerage assets were $369.1 billion and advisory assets totaled $348.9 billion.



The sequential rise resulted from improved equity markets, including a 12.7% rally in the S&P 500 Index.



Total net new assets were $3.4 billion in April. This compared unfavorably with $5.6 billion in March 2020 but favorably with $0.9 billion in April 2019.



LPL Financial reported $47 billion of total client cash balance, down 1.7% from March 2020 but up 12.7% from April 2019. Of the total, $33.9 billion was insured cash and $8.5 billion was deposit cash, while the remaining was money market balance.



Shares of LPL Financial have lost 16.4% over the past year compared with 18.5% decline recorded by the industry.







The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Performance of Other Brokerage Firms



Interactive Brokers Group IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for April 2020. The segment, which deals with clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a substantial surge in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a year-over-year basis.



Charles Schwab SCHW reported monthly activity report for April 2020. The company recorded net new assets of $15.3 billion, down 45% from the previous month. In the prior-year month, net new assets were an outflow of $0.3 billion.



E*TRADE Financial ETFC reported a rise in DARTs for April. According to its monthly-market activity, the company’s DARTs came in at 927,671, up 3% from the previous month and more than 200% year over year. Notably, derivatives comprised 25% of DARTs in the reported month.



