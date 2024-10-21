News & Insights

LPL Financial Announces New Leadership Appointments

October 21, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

LPL Financial ( (LPLA) ) has issued an update.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has appointed Rich Steinmeier as its new Chief Executive Officer and elected him to the Board of Directors, while Matt Audette takes on the role of President, expanding his current role as CFO. These leadership changes are poised to enhance LPL’s growth and commitment to providing financial advice, as both Steinmeier and Audette bring extensive experience and a strong track record in the financial sector. With these strategic appointments, LPL aims to continue its trajectory of high performance and stakeholder value enhancement.

