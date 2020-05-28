LPL Financial Agrees to Buy Assets of E.K. Riley Investments

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s LPLA subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC, has agreed to acquire the assets of E.K. Riley Investments, LLC. The asset-purchase agreement is expected to close in the second half of this year.



Headquartered in Seattle, E.K. Riley Investments is a broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (“RIA”). It provides independent financial advice to individuals, affluent families and business owners.



LPL Financial expects a transaction multiple of 6 times post-synergy EBITDA. Per the terms of the deal, payment will be made at closing along with potential contingent payments.



Rich Steinmeier, managing director and divisional president, Business Development at LPL Financial, stated, “We welcome E.K. Riley Investments’ experienced team of advisors to the LPL family. They share our commitment to clients and passion for independence. We are committed to their success, offering the benefits of LPL’s scale as well as access to integrated technology, an innovative wealth management platform and resources to help them run efficient and productive businesses.”



E.K. Riley Investments’ president, Brian Bertsch, said, “We chose to partner with LPL as a result of the overall cultural similarities between our two organizations. Over the last few months we have been consistently impressed with their people-centric culture.”



Our Take



LPL Financial’s inorganic growth efforts are expected to keep supporting the top line. In April 2020, the company announced a deal to acquire broker-dealer and RIA firm, Lucia Securities. In 2019, LPL Financial acquired Allen & Company of Florida, while in 2018, it acquired all of the outstanding shares of AdvisoryWorld. The deals along with the other completed deals in the past poise LPL Financial well for growth.



